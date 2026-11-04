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AMSYS launches Enterprise Applications operating company with co-founder and President Neil Hoffman
By EIN Presswire,2 days ago
New AMSYS Technology Practice helps organizations get business value from ServiceNow and the other enterprise platforms that run their operations. AMSYS announced the launch of AMSYS Enterprise Applications, a new operating company co-founded and led by President Neil Hoffman. Part of the AMSYS Technology practice, AMSYS Enterprise Applications helps organizations derive measurable business value from the enterprise platforms and processes that run their business, whether they are implementing a new platform, fixing one that is falling short, extending one that already works, or running it day to day.