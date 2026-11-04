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Watch: Members Of LAMB OF GOD, GWAR, DEATH ANGEL, Others Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of METALLICA's 'Master Of Puppets' Aboard 'Headbangers Boat 2026'

2 days ago
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