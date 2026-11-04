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Watch: Members Of LAMB OF GOD, GWAR, DEATH ANGEL, Others Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of METALLICA's 'Master Of Puppets' Aboard 'Headbangers Boat 2026'
2 days ago
On November 2, various musicians aboard LAMB OF GOD's Headbangers Boat 2026 cruise — including members of LAMB OF GOD, GWAR, DEATH ANGEL and IN FLAMES — played an all-star cover set celebrating the 40th anniversary of METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets" album. The event featured live renditions of fan favorites from the album like "Battery", "Master Of Puppets", "The Thing That Should Not Be" and "Disposable Heroes". Fan-filmed video of some of the performances can be seen below.