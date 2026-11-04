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Axonius Appoints Thais Lima as Chief Revenue Officer and Lior Mozel as Chief Technology Officer
By GlobeNewswire,2 days ago
Proven operators from Twilio and WEKA join to scale go-to-market and engineering as Axonius defines the asset intelligence category. Axonius, the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management, today announced the appointments of Thais Lima as chief revenue officer and Lior Mozel as chief technology officer. Together, they will help Axonius scale to meet growing demand from security and IT teams for asset intelligence, which delivers a single source of truth on every asset and exposure.