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AppGate ZTNA Now Available on the CrowdStrike Marketplace
By Business Wire,2 days ago
Integration Connects CrowdStrike Falcon Platform Risk Intelligence with AppGate’s Zero Trust Access Controls. AppGate, a leader in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for enterprise IT, OT and AI, announced at Fal.Con Europe 2026 that AppGate ZTNA is now available for purchase on the CrowdStrike Marketplace. AppGate ZTNA gives complex enterprises and government agencies a way to act on CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s real-time risk intelligence, while keeping access enforcement on infrastructure they control. AppGate ZTNA’s direct-routed architecture connects users directly to the resources they need, delivering continuous, risk-based access without adding latency or a dependency on a third-party cloud.