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Yan Leyfman։ Comparing CAR-T and Bispecific Antibodies in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma
2 days ago
Yan Leyfman, Medical Correspondent at OncLive, Freelance, Co-Founder and Executive Director of MedNews Week, shared on LinkedIn:. “In relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, choosing between CAR-T and bispecific antibodies may involve more than comparing response rates or survival. It also means considering how much time patients spend receiving care. A multicenter retrospective...