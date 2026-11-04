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Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors’ Public Sector Advisory and Transformation Services Now Available on Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Contract
By GlobeNewswire,3 days ago
Contract Addition Expands Access to Advanced IT and Security Solutions and Services for Government Agencies. Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors, a trusted secure infrastructure and cybersecurity advisor, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced that Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors’ secure IT infrastructure and advisory services have been added to Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contract. This addition enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide Zero Trust Cyber & AI Advisors’ Zero Trust services and solutions to Federal State and Local Governments and Educational Institutions.