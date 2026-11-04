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Logicalis strengthens global managed services with Cisco Secure Networking Specialization
By GlobeNewswire,2 days ago
Logicalis becomes the first Cisco global partner to hold the specialization in five countries across all its major global regions including the United States, EMEA (Germany), LATAM (Brazil), and Asia Pacific (China, Indonesia) Logicalis, a global technology service provider, has achieved Cisco’s Secure Networking Specialization, recognizing its expertise across networking,...