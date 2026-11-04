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Mansfield Wolverines claim second consecutive undefeated district championship
By Trista Ward,2 days ago
MANSFIELD, La. – The Mansfield High School Wolverines have once again proven their dominance on the football field, capturing their second consecutive undefeated Division III-AA District Championship. The back-to-back district titles mark another significant achievement for the Wolverines football program, reflecting the team’s continued success, determination and commitment to...
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