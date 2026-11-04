undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ESCAPED TENNESSEE MURDERER CAPTURED IN MISSOURI AFTER STEALING TRUCK NEAR MARION, ILLINOIS
By Mark Wells,3 days ago
An escaped Tennessee prison inmate who had been the focus of an extensive manhunt across Southern Illinois has been captured in Missouri. 28-year-old Jacob Allen Morley was taken into custody late Tuesday morning near Norborne, Missouri, (Kansas City area) ending a search that began following his escape from a Tennessee correctional facility on October 25th.
1