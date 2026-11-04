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15 Celebrities Who Got Out of the Rat Race On Their Own Terms
By Fernanda Arnaud,3 days ago
Cameron Diaz spent years away from movie sets before deciding to act again. Frankie Muniz traded television scripts for race cars, and the kid who played Charlie in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory grew up to become a veterinarian. Not everybody who finds success in entertainment wants to spend the rest of their life chasing another role, album, or big paycheck. Some famous people discover that they would rather raise their children, open a business, or pursue a completely different career. Others simply enjoy having their privacy back. These 15 celebrities decided that being famous didn’t have to be a full-time job forever.