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15 Funny Jokes to Tell the Man at the Bus Stop Next to You
By Fernanda Arnaud,3 days ago
Waiting for a bus gives you plenty of time to contemplate life’s big questions, like whether the bus already passed or whether the schedule was invented as a practical joke. There’s also the stranger standing next to you, who may or may not appreciate some conversation. You could ask about the weather, complain about traffic, or try a joke so terrible that it earns a reluctant smile. The best bus stop humor doesn’t need a long setup, especially when neither of you knows how much longer you’ll be standing there. A little awkwardness is practically part of the experience. Here are 15 jokes to try while you wait.