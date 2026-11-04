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DeSoto Parish football teams sweep week eight as North DeSoto, Mansfield and Logansport claim victories
By Trista Ward,2 days ago
It was a perfect Friday night for DeSoto Parish high school football as North DeSoto, Mansfield, and Logansport each secured victories during Week Nine of the 2026 season on October 30. The North DeSoto Griffins remained undefeated with a 35-20 victory over Booker T. Washington, the Mansfield Wolverines rolled past...