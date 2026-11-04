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Reds infielder Sal Stewart named Rookie of the Year finalist
By Doug Gray,3 days ago
The 2026 National League Rookie of the Year award will be announced on Monday, November 9th. But we know who the announcement will come down to as it was announced that Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart, St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt, and New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge were the finalists for the award. You can watch the announcement at 7:00pm ET on MLB Network.