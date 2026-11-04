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Parachute at the Jefferson 11/9 & 11/10
By C-VILLE Writers,2 days ago
Charlottesville-bred pop-rock band Parachute celebrates the 15th anniversary of its sophomore album, The Way It Was, with two nights in the scene where it all started. Formed in 2006 by a group of local childhood friends, the band rose to national prominence with earnest songwriting and enduring melodies, infusing its catchy tracks with dynamic emotion. Caroline Spence performs in support. $38.55, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. jeffersontheater.com.