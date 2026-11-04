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Boston Public Schools Propose Closing Three Schools Amid Enrollment Declines
By Michael Vyskocil,2 days ago
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Mary Skipper announced two other schools they recommend closing alongside Charlestown High School as community members organize to halt the city's plans. On Monday, Nov. 2, Wu and Skipper detailed proposed closures of East Boston Early Education Center and Greater...
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