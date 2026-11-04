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Massachusetts State Police Open Internal Probe After Trooper Reportedly Skips Logan Airport Terminal Sweeps
By Michael Vyskocil,3 days ago
A CBS News Boston WBZ-TV investigation team is raising serious questions about safety at Boston Logan International Airport. According to the media outlet's reporting, Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to security sweeps reportedly failed to conduct them, as evidenced by surveillance video showing a trooper who did not enter a terminal area he claimed to have swept.
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