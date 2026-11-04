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What General Contractors Wish Their Steel Fabricators Did Before Steel Arrives to a Jobsite
By Tom Adams,3 days ago
By the time structural steel arrives at a jobsite, some of the decisions that will determine whether it performs smoothly have already been made. If the material is out of sequence, there may not be enough room to unload it. If a required size or grade has a long mill lead time, the project schedule can be affected before fabrication even begins. And if a constructability issue is discovered in the field, a problem that could have been resolved during detailing can become costly work.