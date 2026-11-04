undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Review: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is superb, streamlined and safe
By James Perkins Mastromarino,3 days ago
With its tale of an idyllic world despoiled by the lust for power, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time feels as relevant today as it did in 1998. Nintendo's new remake, out Thursday on the Switch 2, enshrines its place in the gaming canon for generations to come. But despite its stupendous production values and painstaking details, the game left me feeling oddly bereft.