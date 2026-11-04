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Your Delmarva Forecast: Wednesday, November 4, 2026
By Admin,3 days ago
What a gorgeous November day across the Delmarva Peninsula! This Wednesday is shaping up to be a true autumn gem, with plenty of sunshine and a pleasant high near 75°F. Winds will be calm to light out of the south at 0 to 5 mph, so it’s a perfect day to get outside and enjoy that fresh fall air. As we head into tonight, expect clouds to build in and skies to turn mostly cloudy. Temperatures will stay mild, dropping to around 60°F — not bad for early November! Looking ahead to Thursday, we’re tracking a slight chance of light rain moving into the area, so you may want to keep an umbrella handy. Highs will hold near 75°F once again. Thursday night brings a better chance of light rain, with lows around 63°F, so plan accordingly if you have evening activities. Overall, enjoy this beautiful Wednesday while it lasts — it’s a stunner out there! Stay with TV Delmarva for your latest updates. Have a wonderful day, Delmarva! 🌤️
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