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Milford Manufacturer Nominated for State Award
By Tyler Lawton,3 days ago
MILFORD – Milford company Photofabrication Engineering Incorporated has been nominated as an Outstanding Manufacturer for 2026. State Representative Brian Murray says the precision metal components company, located at 500 Fortune Boulevard, was recognized during the 11th Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony at Gillette Stadium as part of the 2026 Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up. Murray congratulated PEI for what he called its innovative and cutting-edge work in manufacturing.