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NFL trade deadline: A deep dive into potential Commanders targets
By ShogunofHarlem93,3 days ago
Will the Commanders be buyers or sellers at the NFL trade deadline? We identify targets in both scenarios. Once again, Washington finds itself at a familiar crossroads as the NFL trade deadline approaches, trapped in the classic dilemma of whether to buy or sell. However, the internal and external landscape has shifted dramatically. The team’s presumed primary trade target, left guard Quenton Nelson was shipped off to Seattle, while their most valuable trade asset, Daron Payne, was lost for the season after suffering a Jones fracture in his foot.