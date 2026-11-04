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Club Car Wash Expanding Sponsorship Footprint With Class 2 Team In 2027
By Matt Trulio,2 days ago
Continuing to expand sponsorship commitment in offshore powerboat racing, Club Car Wash will sponsor a Class 2 raceboat next season. Veteran offshore racing throttleman Randy Sweers and second-year driver Johnny Schillace will pilot a new R-Sport 396 raceboat in the category. The team will carry its sponsor’s livery starting with the New Orleans Grand Prix set for April 2-4.