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DeSoto Parish 4-H members earn top honors at 2026 State Fair of Louisiana
By Trista Ward,2 days ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. — DeSoto Parish 4-H members made an impressive showing at the 2026 State Fair of Louisiana, earning numerous championship titles, top placements, and recognition in livestock exhibitions, poultry competitions, and the Nutrition Quiz Bowl. From experienced exhibitors celebrating successful senior years to first-time participants stepping into...
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