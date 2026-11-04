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DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office announces 11 arrests in narcotics roundup
By Trista Ward,2 days ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. — The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has released its Narcotics Roundup, detailing the arrests of 11 individuals on charges involving illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and other criminal offenses. According to Sheriff Jayson Richardson, the arrests were conducted by the department’s Street Level Interdiction Unit (S.L.I.U.),...