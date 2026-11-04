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Obituary: Claudia Diamond
3 days ago
It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my beloved wife, Claudia Jane Ahrens Diamond—my best friend, my soulmate, and my high school sweetheart. Born and raised in New Jersey, Claudia built a life devoted to family, learning, and service. She graduated from the Clara Maass School of Nursing in Jersey City and went on to earn a master’s degree in public health with honors from Columbia University in NYC.