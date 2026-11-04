undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘GTA 6' Preload Begins November 10, Global Release Times and Install Size Confirmed by Rockstar
By Glanze Patrick Datoy,3 days ago
"GTA 6" is getting closer to its November 19 launch, and players can prepare for its arrival through digital preloading starting November 10. Rockstar Games has also provided details about the global release schedule and the game's substantial storage requirements. The preload can require up to 212GB of available space,...