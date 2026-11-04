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Three Arrested in Placer County During Operation Boo Compliance Checks on Registered Sex Offenders
3 days ago
November 4, 2026 – Placer County Sheriff’s Office officials report that on Saturday, October 31, detectives from the Placer. County Sheriff’s Office joined the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Rocklin Police Department for “Operation Boo,” an annual effort to conduct compliance checks on registered sex offenders throughout Placer County.