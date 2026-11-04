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World’s first legged robot built for explosive atmospheres
3 days ago
ANYmal X is the world’s first legged inspection robot for explosive atmospheres. Purpose-built to meet the strictest safety standards in oil, gas, and chemicals, ANYmal X uses an advanced industrial AI stack to execute routine autonomous inspections in hazardous environments. The robot is now shipping to several oil, gas and chemical industry leaders, including Equinor and DSM-Firmenich.