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17 hearty Thanksgiving recipes that stick to the fork and warm the room like a fire
By Jenn Allen,3 days ago
Thanksgiving cooking is easier when the menu has filling dishes that can stand beside the turkey and make use of leftovers. This collection spans turkey pot pies and a panini, creamy soups, smoky vegetables, savory sides, a chilled cider drink, and fall sweets. Use the options to round out the holiday table or carry extra turkey into another meal.