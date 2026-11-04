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How to Use TAB Art Stations to Spark Creativity, Reflection, and Autonomy
By Destiny Barr,3 days ago
Teaching for Artistic Behavior, or TAB, is more than exploration and choice; it’s a guiding framework for cultivating the artist within. TAB art rooms focus on the student as the artist. The goal is for students to develop their own practice, create personally significant work, progress through ambiguity (especially in the age of AI), reflect on their work, and create intuitively.