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2027 WNBA Free Agent Big Board Features Star Power in Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Plum, More
By Jack Bonin,3 days ago
A historic 2026 WNBA season has come to a close, with the Golden State Valkyries winning the title in just their second year as a franchise. A recent expansion team achieving this feat reflects the explosion of talent in today's game; it's an exciting time for the league, and the first year of the new collective bargaining agreement has to be considered a massive success for all involved.