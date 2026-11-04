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Republicans retain Florida Legislature but lose supermajority power
3 days ago
Florida Democrats stepped out of the struggle of being in the superminority in the state House Tuesday. Republicans won 65 seats while Democrats won 49 seats, with six seats still to be called Tuesday night. That means Republicans will not reach the 80-seat threshold to retain the supermajority status they’ve held since 2022. Going into election day, the GOP held 82 seats in the House. Four seats were vacant, all previously held by Republicans. Democrats held 34 seats pre-election.
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