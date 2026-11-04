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Two Sacramento Restaurants Cited After Inspectors Find Food Safety Violations
By Whatnow News Team,2 days ago
[Editor’s note: The report mentioned here is from inspections conducted on November 3 and may not represent the future health inspection status of the food establishments.]. The Sacramento County Health Department conducted several routine inspections on November 3. The restaurants, Charm Thai and Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana, both received yellow placards following the inspections.
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