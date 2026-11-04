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ImpactAlpha LP/GP: Insuring credit risks for others made Tokio Marine comfortable investing in emerging markets itself
By ImpactAlpha,3 days ago
📞 Join 600+ Agents on today’s Call: LPs deploying new impact-first mandates. A new wave of foundations, family offices and other asset owners are showing the many ways to be an impact-first investor. “Philanthropic capital should be going after things that the market is not funding today,” says Arnold Ventures’ Chris Chen, whose team doesn’t set a minimum return target. Earlystone starts from its community investing thesis, and works to make deals pencil. “There are so many reasons why traditional finance would not touch a deal that doesn’t have anything to do with risk-return,” says Earlystone’s Sean Campbell. Chen and Campbell join IKEA Foundation’s Marilia Bezerra and Ceniarth’s Greg Neichin to explore impact-first strategies and mandates on today’s Agents of Impact Call at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm London. Zoom in.