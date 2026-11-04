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Holiday Shopping Scams: Key Threats to Indian-American Consumers This Season
By Staff Reporter,3 days ago
As the holiday shopping season approaches, consumers should be vigilant against various scams designed to exploit festive spending habits and online shopping behaviors. With Black Friday just around the corner, the holiday shopping season is already in full swing. Retailers are promoting early deals, and consumers are beginning to think about gifts for their loved ones. However, this time of year also attracts scammers who are eager to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers.