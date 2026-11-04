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India vs. New Zealand 1st ODI: Kohli Hits Quick Fifty as India Nears Victory
By Staff Reporter,3 days ago
Virat Kohli’s unbeaten half-century propelled India toward victory in the first ODI against New Zealand, as they chased a revised target of 143 runs in Auckland. In a thrilling encounter at Eden Park, Auckland, Virat Kohli showcased his batting prowess by scoring an unbeaten half-century, leading India in their pursuit of a revised target of 143 runs against New Zealand in the first One Day International (ODI).