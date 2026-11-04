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Cyberattack on French plasma stores is enough to make your blood boil
By Connor Jones,3 days ago
Attackers tampered with cold-storage settings used by France's civilian blood service after compromising a refrigeration supplier, the organization said. The French Blood Establishment (EFS) confirmed the incident on Tuesday, saying its own systems had not been directly targeted. Safeguards prevented any loss of blood products. The affected equipment stored blood...