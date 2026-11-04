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Gilbert Arenas on the one reason why Cooper Flagg is already more marketable than Victor Wembanyama
By Ishaan Bhattacharya,3 days ago
NBA legend Gilbert Arenas opened up about why he views Dallas Mavericks superstar Cooper Flagg as a more marketable star than San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama. Flagg is emerging as one of the best players in the NBA in his second season with the Mavericks. The 19-year-old is averaging 25.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds so far this season, with analysts now picking the Mavericks as dark-horse playoff contenders.