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Braised Cabbage with Seasoned Breadcrumb Topping
By Chef Jessica Formicola,3 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy. A golden sear, a splash of tangy Dijon broth and a buttery Parmesan breadcrumb topping turn a humble head of cabbage into a side dish worth getting excited about. This braised cabbage cooks right on the stovetop until the leaves are tender, the onions are soft and every bite has a little savory crunch.