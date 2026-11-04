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3M To Pay Settlement
3 days ago
(Maplewood, MN) — Minnesota-based 3M will pay $7.35 billion over nine years to settle more than 100-thousand personal injury claims tied to its PFAS-based firefighting foam. The chemicals, often called forever chemicals, have been linked to certain cancers and liver damage. This is the company’s second major settlement involving firefighting foam lawsuits, bringing the combined value of the agreements to nearly $20 billion. 3M is not admitting wrongdoing and says it will defend itself in court if the settlement terms are not met.