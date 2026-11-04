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Coast redwoods slow their ‘breathing’ and ‘eating’ when temperatures spike
3 days ago
California’s iconic coast redwoods are used to growing in cool, coastal areas where the average temperature is around 59 degrees F (15 degrees Celsius). But as average yearly temperatures rise and heat waves push temperatures above 100 degrees F (38 degrees Celsius), the trees are responding by slowing the very process that nourishes them, according to a study from the University of California, Davis.