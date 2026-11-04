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Amy Acton Voted Governor. Sherrod Brown Wins: CLE Daily
By Ron Ledgard,2 days ago
🍫 The Owners of Lilly Handmade Chocolate Open a Sweeter, Cheaper Sequel: Amanda and Joshua Montague, who ran Tremont's Lilly for about a decade, opened Candy Dish Confections this summer at 14234 Madison Ave. in Lakewood, with housemade buckeyes, Flying Saucers and candied orange dark chocolate for $1 to $10 and up. Amanda says the goal is something "a little more everybody-friendly."