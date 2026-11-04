undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
400-Unit ‘Alta New River’ Planned for 2028 Completion at 100 SW Sixth Street., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
By Colt Dodd,3 days ago
A Coconut Grove-based developer has secured financing for its third multi-family project in Fort Lauderdale. Alta New River is slated to measure 35 stories above grade and host 400 apartments. Floorplans will average around 840 square feet, and residents will have access to a suite of on-site communal amenities, including but not limited to a resort-style swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, and an all-in-one fitness center. There will also be a nine-story parking garage.