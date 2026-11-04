undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trump-backed Kurt Alme wins Senate seat in Montana, defeating Alani Bankhead
3 days ago
President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Kurt Alme has won the Senate seat for Montana, defeating Democrat candidate Alani Bankhead. On Tuesday, Alme won the race, earning 48.2% of the vote. Independent challenger Seth Bodnar ended with 38.1%, while Bankhead received only 11.9%, according to the Associated Press. The race was called when 83% of the total votes were counted.
1