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Collaborative School of the Arts Seeks Director for Broadway Camp Summer Musical
3 days ago
Proctors Collaborative is the Capital District’s leading regional arts organization with performing arts venues in Albany, Schenectady and Saratoga, and education, civic engagement and economic development initiatives throughout the region. We’re changing expectations about how the arts serve a community. The Collaborative School of the Arts is the...