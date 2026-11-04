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Eddie Morales Projected to Win Reelection to Texas House District 74
3 days ago
State Representative Eddie Morales Jr. of Eagle Pass, Texas has been projected to win reelection to Texas House District 74, according to the Associated Press. The Democratic incumbent received 27,135 votes, representing 63.8 percent, with an estimated 81.66 percent of the vote counted. Republican challenger Robert Garza received 15,426 votes, or 36.2 percent.
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