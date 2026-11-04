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Mississippi launches propane safety campaign and provider search
By Therese Apel,2 days ago
STATEWIDE — The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office has launched a public awareness campaign urging residents to use licensed professionals to install and inspect propane systems. The campaign includes television commercials and an online search tool to help consumers find licensed providers, the Mississippi Insurance Department said. “Propane...
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