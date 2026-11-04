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Campspot Intros Campspot AI, Including 6 New Tools
By Woodalls Campground Magazine,3 days ago
Campspot, a campground management and reservation software, has introduced Campspot AI, a connected set of artificial intelligence capabilities built natively into the Campspot platform. Campspot AI brings revenue management, staff assistance, guest communication, analytics and marketing onto a shared data foundation, with the goal of reducing the administrative workload on park teams and giving operators more time to focus on their guests, according to a press release.