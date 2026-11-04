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Richmond voters approve 1% sales tax increase to fund school repairs
3 days ago
Richmond citizens voted yesterday on a 1% sales tax increase to go toward repairs and construction for Richmond Public Schools. Richmond’s previous sales tax was 6% and will now increase to 7%, affecting the final price of purchases on clothing, electronics and other retail items, according to the Richmond Department of Finance. Groceries are taxed at 1% and will not be affected by the increase.