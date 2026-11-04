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Nancy Ruth (Magness) Buechter
3 days ago
Nancy Ruth (Magness) Buechter, 93, of Davenport, IA, formerly of Higginsville, died on October 26, 2026. She was born December 22, 1932, in Kansas City, Kansas. Nancy spent her formative years on a farm in southern Missouri and was educated in Ava, Missouri where she graduated in 1950. She then attended St Margaret’s Hospital School of Nursing graduating as a Registered Nurse, in 1953. While attending St Margaret’s Nursing School, the examples set by her fellow classmates, invoked her to convert to Catholicism. Nancy returned to school in 1973 obtaining her degree in Business Management and Administration from Central Missouri State University in 1979, but Nursing would be Nancy’s lifelong vocation.